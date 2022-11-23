Beginners Guide for Stat Command on Linux

The stat command is used to get detailed information about a file or filesystem, such as the file size, blocks, IO blocks, device type, SELinux security context string, Inode, permissions, and modification date.
Tutorial Details
|Description
|Stat
|Difficulty Level
|Low
|Root or Sudo Privileges
|No
|OS Compatibility
|Ubuntu, Manjaro, Fedora, etc.
|Prerequisites
|stat
|Internet Required
|No
Syntax of the Stat Command
The stat command takes two arguments: one is the option, and the other is the filename.
$ stat [OPTION] [FILENAME]
Displaying File Properties
If you don’t use any flags, the stat command will show the properties of a specific file by default. These properties include the file’s size, permissions, creation and access dates, and many more.
$ stat file.txt
Output:
You can specify multiple files by using the space as a separator, like “
stat file1.txt file2.txt“.
Displaying File Properties Without Labels
The “
-t” or “
--terse” flag will return the same result as the previous command by just ignoring the labels.
$ stat -t file.txt
Output:
Displaying Filesystem Information
The “
-f” or “
--file-system” flag will print information about the filesystem where a specific file is located.
$ stat -f file.txt
Output:
Dereference Symlinks
If you specify the symlinks to the stat command, it will give you information about the symlink instead of the actual file to which it points.
$ stat Documents/file.txt
Output:
However, you can use the “
-L” flag to retrieve information about the actual file or directory to which the symlink points.
$ stat -L Documents/file.txt
Output:
Custom Format to Display File Properties
You can use the “
-c” flag to specify the format that will be displayed in newlines.
However, you can also use the “
--printf” option, which enables interpreting if a backslash escapes the sequence without a trailing newline.
To enable the trailing newline, use the “
\n” in the format to print a new line.
$ stat --printf='%U\n%G\n%B\n%C\n%z\n%F\n' file.txt
Output:
The following is a description of all the formats used in the above command.
|Formats
|Description
%U
|User name of the owner
%G
|Group name of owner
%B
|The size, in bytes, of each block reported by the %b
%C
|SELinux security context string
%z
|Time of last status change, human-readable
%F
|File type
The above is not the complete list of formats that stat supports.
The following is the list of valid format sequences:
Valid Format Sequences
|Formats
|Description
%a
|Access rights in octal (note ‘#’ and ‘0’ printf flags)
%A
|Access rights in human readable form
%b
|Number of blocks allocated (see %B)
%B
|The size in bytes of each block is reported by %b
%C
|SELinux security context string
%d
|Device number in decimal
%D
|Device number in hex
%f
|Raw mode in hex
%F
|File type
%g
|Group ID of owner
%G
|Group name of owner
%h
|Number of hard links
%i
|node number
%m
|Mount point
%n
|File name
%N
|Quoted file name with dereference if symbolic link
%o
|Optimal I/O transfer size hint
%s
|Total size, in bytes
%t
|Major device type in hex, for character/block device special files
%T
|Minor device type in hex, for character/block device special files
%u
|User ID of owner
%U
|User name of owner
%w
|Time of file birth, human-readable; – if unknown
%W
|Time of file birth, seconds since Epoch; 0 if unknown
%x
|Time of last access, human-readable
%X
|Time of last access, seconds since Epoch
%y
|Time of last data modification, human-readable
%Y
|Time of last data modification, seconds since Epoch
%z
|Time of last status change, human-readable
%Z
|Time of last status change, seconds since Epoch
The following is a list of valid file format sequences for file systems.
|Formats
|Description
%a
|Free blocks available to non-superuser
%b
|Total data blocks in file system
%c
|Total file nodes in file system
%d
|Free file nodes in file system
%f
|Free blocks in file system
%i
|File system ID in hex
%l
|Maximum length of filenames
%n
|File name
%s
|Block size (for faster transfers)
%S
|Fundamental block size (for block counts)
%t
|File system type in hex
%T
|File system type in human readable form
That’s the end, sayonara!