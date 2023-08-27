Linux Weekly Roundup: Kali Linux 2023.3, Tor’s PoW Defense, KDE Gear 23.08, and More!

Welcome to our Linux weekly roundup 🐧, where we curate the most exciting news 📰, developments 🚀, latest hardware innovations 💻, essential tools 🛠️, and distribution updates 🌐 in the Linux community 🌟!

Offensive Security has launched Kali Linux 2023.3, the latest iteration of its ethical hacking distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux, featuring kernel upgrades, nine new tools, removal of obsolete tools, PipeWire support, and improvements in NetHunter and ARM versions.

Tor has introduced a proof-of-work (PoW) defense for onion services in version 0.4.8, aiming to deter denial of service (DoS) attacks by prioritizing verified network traffic, making large-scale attacks costly for attackers while providing legitimate users with seamless access to the Tor network.

LXD 5.17 introduces ZFS 2.2 delegation support, remote copy for custom volume snapshots, and recovery for empty storage pools, along with documentation enhancements and bug fixes.

KDE Gear 23.08 is released with design to enhance your digital experience and productivity, from improved file management in Dolphin to advanced PDF signing in Okular, all fueled by community support and donations.

SQLite 3.43 introduces Contentless-Delete FTS5 Indexes, enhancing the popular embedded SQL database library with improved JSON processing, new SQL functions like timediff() and octet_length(X), and various other enhancements, including query planner improvements.

