Hoarder: A Bookmark and Note Taking App (Install via Docker)

Linux TLDR
Last Updated:
No Comments
Reading time: 3 minutes

Hoarder is a fantastic app for keeping your notes, images, and bookmarks in a single place. It’s a free, open-source, and self-hostable application for bookmarking that offers AI-based automatic tagging and full-text search, powered by the one and only ChatGPT.

my hoarder dashboard

After giving it a try for five minutes, it immediately became my favorite application. To be honest, previously I used Pocket, which was quite annoying because it didn’t allow us to add notes or images; it was only for bookmarking pages.

Also, I don’t understand why they add the “?utm_source=pocket_saves” slug to every page I bookmark. Don’t they realize that some sites are strict about CSRF? Well, let’s leave them aside, as I’ve already deleted my Pocket account.

Hoarder is a fun tool for quickly creating notes, saving links, and saving images. You can later add tags to your bookmarks and organize them into lists, like one for notes, another for links, or a separate list for images.

Interestingly, it also features a Chrome plugin and a Firefox addon that allow you to quickly bookmark pages, add tags, or add them to a list.

hoarder browser extension

The experience is remarkable, and it also provides an option to delete bookmarks directly from the extension, unlike Pocket, which forces us to remove bookmarks from the dashboard. (Alright, that’s my final rant.)

Features of the Hoarder

The following is a list of features offered by Hoarder:

  • Bookmark links, take simple notes, and store images.
  • Automatically retrieve link titles, descriptions, and images (excluding Captcha ones).
  • Modify bookmark titles, archive, favorite, or delete them.
  • Attach manual or AI-generated tags to bookmarks.
  • Organize bookmarks into custom lists.
  • Perform a full-text search across all stored content.
  • Chrome plugin and Firefox addon for quick bookmarking.
  • An iOS app and an Android app.
  • Enjoy dark mode support (for now, only for the Web).

Install Hoarder Using Docker

Make sure your system has Docker and Docker Compose installed for a smooth Hoarder setup. If not, consider referring to our dedicated installation guide. Once you have them, you can quickly set up Hoarder on Linux, Windows, or macOS, whether locally or on cloud servers.

1. Create a new directory for storing the compose file and environment variables.

$ mkdir ~/hoarder/ && cd ~/hoarder/

Output:

creating directory for hoarder

2. Download the docker compose file inside the created directory by running this command:

$ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hoarder-app/hoarder/main/docker/docker-compose.yml

Output:

download hoarder docker compose file

3. (Optional) To change the volume location, you can edit the docker compose file with your choice of text editor. To implement OpenAI’s automatic tagging, acquire an OpenAI API key and set it up in the docker compose file environment section.

configure OpenAI API key for hoarder

4. Create a “.env” file in the same directory with the following content:

HOARDER_VERSION=latest
NEXTAUTH_SECRET=2fjLEIJKKl016/nJmlZnp2UpvaFCccwMkVan1ufigxqsuOtD
MEILI_MASTER_KEY=tZcjeGqwy8DEu7GqxbBupvLexsSSEit7FchT4WnAmi0ewxPb
NEXTAUTH_URL=http://localhost:3000

If you want to modify the secret keys, use “openssl rand -base64 36” to generate new random strings for “NEXTAUTH_SECRET” and “MEILI_MASTER_KEY“. And when configuring Hoarder on a cloud server, make sure to update the “NEXTAUTH_URL” variable to match your server address.

5. Finally, you can start the Hoarder server by running this command:

$ docker compose up -d

Output:

running hoarder docker compose

Access the Hoarder Dashboard

Once the Hoarder is up and running on your system, you can launch your preferred browser (Chrome or Firefox) and navigate to the “http://localhost:3000” URL to access the dashboard.

hoarder login page

To begin using Hoarder, you need to first register a new account by providing your name, email, password, and confirming the password. The first account will be designated as the administrator of Hoarder.

creating hoarder account

Once you successfully create the account, you will be redirected to the Hoarder dashboard, where you can quickly start adding bookmark links, taking simple notes, or saving images, including attaching them with tags or adding them to lists.

hoarder dashboard

The default layout for the bookmarks is set to masonry, but it can be switched to grid or list view.

hoarder layout

To check the number of users, bookmarks, server version, and background jobs (crawling, indexing, and inference), navigate to the “Admin” page.

hoarder admin page

Changing the current password or generating a new API key can be done from the “Settings” page.

hoarder settings page

You can further explore the Hoarder yourself, as it is very user-friendly. Happy exploring!

Stop Hoarder Using Docker

To stop the Hoarder service, navigate to the directory where the Hoarder docker compose file is stored and run the following command:

$ cd ~/hoarder/
$ docker compose down

Output:

removing hoarder docker container

Final Word

Hoarder is a fantastic app that I’ve been using for a while on my Homelab, and honestly, my experience with bookmarking has been great. The Hoarder installation method discussed in this article will seamlessly work on Windows, macOS, or Linux (including Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Fedora, Red Hat, Arch, Manjaro, and others).

If you have any questions regarding the topic, feel free to ask them in the comment section.

Till then, peace!

SHARE:

Recommended Articles

🔗How to Setup SOCKS5 Proxy Server on Linux Using MicroSocks
🔗Reset the WordPress Admin Password Using CLI (via 2 Methods)
🔗How to Check Python Version in Linux (via 3 Methods)
🔗How to Check PHP Version in Linux (via 4 Methods)
🔗[Fixed] pkg-config script could not be found in Linux
🔗Kill a Process Running on a Specific Port in Linux (via 4 Methods)
🔗Hoarder: A Bookmark and Note Taking App (Install via Docker)
🔗How to Install Proton Pass Desktop App on Linux (A Quick Guide)
🔗What is Xargs and How to Use it (with 13 Examples)
🔗Create Desktop Shortcut for AppImage in Linux (3 Methods)

Join The Conversation

Users are always welcome to leave comments about the articles, whether they are questions, comments, constructive criticism, old information, or notices of typos. Please keep in mind that all comments are moderated according to our comment policy.