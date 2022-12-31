Everything About /proc File System on Linux

Proc file system (short for “procfs”, referring to “ /proc ” dir) is a virtual file system (not a real file system) that is mounted on system boot to store information related to running processes.

The proc file system stores useful information about the running process and also lets the kernel space and user space communicate with each other.

When you list the content of the “ /proc ” directory using the ls command, you will get a bunch of directories, and their names will be in integer format, where “integer” refers to a process identifier.

$ ls -l /proc

Output:

Within the same directory, you will find the “ meminfo “, “ cpuinfo “, “ devices “, “ filesystems “, etc. files that contain system related information.

Execute the following command to get the complete list of system information files:

$ ls -p /proc/ | grep -v /

Output:

Here is a list of the known system information files with their descriptions in the “ /proc ” directory.

System Information File Description /proc/crypto List of available cryptographic modules. /proc/cmdline Kernel command line information. /proc/consoles Current console information (including tty). /proc/devices Information related to device drivers currently configured for the running kernel. /proc/diskstats Information (including device numbers) for each of the logical disk devices. /proc/dma DMA channels information. /proc/fb Frame buffer device information. /proc/filesystems List of file systems supported by the kernel. /proc/iomem Information related to the current system memory map for devices. /proc/ioports I/O ports related information. /proc/kmsg Holding messages output by the kernel. /proc/loadavg Average system load. /proc/locks List of files currently locked by the kernel. /proc/meminfo Information about system memory. /proc/misc Miscellaneous driver related information. /proc/modules Information on the kernel modules that are currently loaded /proc/mounts List of mounted devices on the system. /proc/partitions Information about all available partitions on the system. /proc/pci PCI device. /proc/stat Display file and filesystem information. /proc/swap Display the swap related information. /proc/uptime Uptime information /proc/version Kernel, GCC, and distribution related information

Read the content of any of the above mentioned files (ex: “ meminfo “) by using the cat command.

$ cat /proc/meminfo

Output:

As I’ve told you earlier, each directory inside “ /proc ” is in integer format, where “integer” refers to a process identifier.

To find any process related information, first find its process identifier (or PID) using the ps command.

$ ps aux | grep gedit

Replace “ gedit ” with your process name.

Use the PID from the above output to list the content of all files and links related to the referenced process.

$ ls /proc/32710/

Output:

The following is a list of each directory along with its description that resides in the process directory.

Directory Description /proc/PID/cmdline Information about process command line arguments. /proc/PID/cpu Information about the current and last CPU instance in which the process was executed. /proc/PID/cwd Link to the process’s current working directory. /proc/PID/environ Information about environmental variables inherited by the process. /proc/PID/exe Link to the executable of the referenced process. /proc/PID/fd List of all file descriptors under the process. /proc/PID/maps Information about memory maps to executable and library files. /proc/PID/mem Information about memory held by the referenced process. /proc/PID/root Link to the referenced process’s root directory. /proc/PID/stat Process status. /proc/PID/statm Process memory status information. /proc/PID/status Process status in human readable form.

To get the list of file descriptors under the running process, issue the following command:

$ ls -l /proc/32710/fd

Output:

To output the current working directory of the running process, issue the following command:

$ ls -l /proc/32710/cwd

Output:

This way, you can list and check various information related to the referenced process.

Final Tips!

The proc file system is a crucial part of Linux computing, and using it, you can check a bunch of information about specific processes or system information.

If you have any questions or queries related to this topic, then feel free to ask them in the comment section.