Beginners Guide for Echo Command in Linux

The echo command takes the text or file as an argument and prints the output on the terminal screen.

It is mostly used in shell scripts when developers create a variable and use the variable to print the value on screen using the echo command.

Tutorial Details

Description Echo command Difficulty Level Low Root or Sudo Privileges No OS Compatibility Ubuntu, Manjaro, Fedora, etc. Prerequisites echo Internet Required No

Syntax of the Echo Command

The echo command usually takes one argument as input if you are not using it with flags.

$ echo [OPTION] [STRING]

Printing a Text Message

You can use the echo command to print a string without using single or double quotes.

$ echo linuxtldr.com

Output:

Even multiple strings can be printed without using single or double quotes.

$ echo follow linuxtldr.com

Output:

However, if you replace the argument with the “ * ” sign, it will output all the files and directories in your current working directory, acting similarly to the ls command.

$ echo *

Output:

Printing the PATH Environment Variables

All the commands you execute from your terminal are searched at the location that is added to your environment’s $PATH.

Execute the following command to view all the paths added to your environment variables.

$ echo $PATH

Output:

Printing a Message Without the Trailing New Line

When you execute the echo command to print the output on screen, it will appear in a newline because the echo command automatically instructs the output to be in a new line.

Although, you can easily omit the echoing trailing newline using the “ -n ” flag.

$ echo -n Hello, folks!

Output:

Redirecting the Echo Output to the New File

The output of the echo command can be saved in a new or existing file using the file redirection signs.

$ echo Hello, folks! >> file.txt $ cat file.txt

Output:

📝 Further, you will learn to use the “ -e ” flag, which enables the interpretation of backslash escapes (special characters).

Removing the Spaces Between the Text

The “ \b ” backspace with the backslash interpreter “ -e ” will remove the spaces between the text.

$ echo -e "We \bAre \bLinux \bTLDR"

Output:

Removing the Trailing New Line

The “ \c ” suppresses the trailing new line with the backslash interpreter “ -e “, which will add each line without emitting a new line.

$ echo -e "We Are Linux \cTLDR"

Output:

Creating a Trailing New Line

The “

” trailing new line with the backslash interpreter “ -e ” will create a new line each time “

” is specified.

$ echo -e "We

Are

Linux

TLDR"

Output:

Creating a Horizontal Tab Space

The “ \t ” horizontal tab with the backslash interpreter “ -e ” will create a horizontal tab space each time it’s specified.

$ echo -e "We \tAre \tLinux \tTLDR"

Output:

Creating Vertical Tab Space

The “ \v ” vertical tab with the backslash interpreter “ -e ” will create a vertical tab space on each occasion it is specified.

$ echo -e "We \vAre \vLinux \vTLDR"

Output:

Carriage Return in Output

The “ \r ” carriage return with the backslash interpreter “ -e ” will return the specified carriage in output.

$ echo -e "We Are \rLinux TLDR"

Output:

Alert Return with Sound

The “ \a ” alert return with the backslash interpreter “ -e ” will have a sound alert.

$ echo -e "\aWe Are Linux TLDR"

Output:

Echo Options

Options Description -n Print the message without the trailing newline -e enable interpretation of backslash escapes \b Removing the spaces between the text \\ backslash \c omit the trailing newline

Creating a trailing newline \t Creating horizontal tab space \v Creating vertical tab space \r Carriage return in output \a Alert return with sound

That was the end. Sayonara!